Balentine LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.5 %

RTX opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

