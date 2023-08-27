Balentine LLC Has $913,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in G. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,033. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

