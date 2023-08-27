Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

