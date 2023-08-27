Balentine LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

