Balentine LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $429.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $421.73 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

