Balentine LLC Sells 62 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Balentine LLC cut its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $311.26 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.66.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

