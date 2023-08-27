Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,000 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the July 31st total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $8.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

