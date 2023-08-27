Bank of America Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $289.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $278.00 to $289.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average of $211.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

