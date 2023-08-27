Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLY remained flat at C$41.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$43.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.77.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.