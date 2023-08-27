Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLY remained flat at C$41.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$43.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.77.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
