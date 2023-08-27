Bank OZK Has $1.11 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,050,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,348. The company has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $118.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

