Bank OZK Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank OZK cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 301,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $18,265,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,678,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,544,170. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

