Bank OZK Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.