Bank OZK Purchases 10,941 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank OZK raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.50. 34,253,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.