Bank OZK Sells 1,022 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

