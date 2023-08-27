Bank OZK Sells 13,603 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank OZK lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

MMM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $144.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

