Bank OZK Sells 4,421 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,912,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $43.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

