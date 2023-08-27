Bank OZK Sells 615 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,374,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 551.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,217,764 shares of company stock valued at $259,303,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

