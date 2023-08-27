Bank OZK Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. 5,360,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,773. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.