Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS BKNIY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

