Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $81.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $380,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $380,092.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

