Barclays Initiates Coverage on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

