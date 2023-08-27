Barclays Initiates Coverage on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.58.

Get Entergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $122.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,598,160,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.