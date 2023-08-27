Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $17.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.