Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,271.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MPV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.57. 11,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.