Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.