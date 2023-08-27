Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after buying an additional 129,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Welltower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8 %

WELL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 1,388,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,884. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.39.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

