Basic Attention Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.91 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $255.72 million and $8.91 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,950,992 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

