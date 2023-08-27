BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,865,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735,866 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.97% of BCE worth $428,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 40.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.41. 1,412,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Get Our Latest Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.