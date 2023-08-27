Beldex (BDX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $194.70 million and $2.26 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.34 or 0.06336594 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,349,168 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,929,168 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

