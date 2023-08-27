Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.40. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 98,577 shares traded.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.