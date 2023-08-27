Berenberg Bank Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $228.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.92 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

