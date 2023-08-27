Berenberg Bank Upgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

AIQUY opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 80,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

