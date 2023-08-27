BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.52) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,480 ($31.64) to GBX 2,320 ($29.60) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.90) to GBX 2,300 ($29.34) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($29.04).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,186 ($27.89) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,028 ($25.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,331.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,413.88. The company has a market capitalization of £110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 780.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,071.43%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

