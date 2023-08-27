BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 575.1% from the July 31st total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BioCardia Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.84 on Friday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

