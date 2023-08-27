Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00096452 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

