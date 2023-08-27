BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $541,074.25 and approximately $93.27 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 66.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,122.76 or 1.00076998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002481 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.01926706 USD and is down -70.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,521.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

