Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.18. 180,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,588. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

