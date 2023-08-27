Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. 294,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,747. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

