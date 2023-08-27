Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.27. 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.