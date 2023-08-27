Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 182,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

