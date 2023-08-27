Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.59. 3,631,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,706. The company has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

