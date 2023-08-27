Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $501,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 2,559,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.