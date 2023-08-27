Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000.

SCHG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

