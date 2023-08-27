Black Diamond Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $255.53. 1,381,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,681. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.