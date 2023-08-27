Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. 1,742,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,493. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

