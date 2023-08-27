BNB 1-Day Volume Reaches $324.06 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. BNB has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion and $324.06 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $218.65 or 0.00837793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,850,919 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,850,995.0985862. The last known price of BNB is 216.4495662 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1576 active market(s) with $247,971,351.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
