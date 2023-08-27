BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) is Bokf Na’s 8th Largest Position

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. BOK Financial accounts for 1.2% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bokf Na owned about 1.01% of BOK Financial worth $56,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 227.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 321.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

BOKF traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 104,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.