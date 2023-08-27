Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.59. 106,612,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,004,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.90 and a 200 day moving average of $214.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

