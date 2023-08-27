Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 205,061 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,912,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

