Bokf Na Has $13 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACN traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,569. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

